Dallas police look for man suspected in hit-and-run fatality accident in Oak Cliff, officials say

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver suspected of killing a pedestrian Wednesday, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a major accident at 300 S. Marsalis Ave. in Oak Cliff shortly after 3:30 a.m.

An unknown person driving a 2005-2010 GMC pickup truck pulled out of a parking lot, made an improper left turn at the South RL Thornton Service Road and hit a man on the sidewalk, officials said. The driver fled and the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Vehicle Crimes Detective Jearlynn Jackson at 214-608-6014 or email jearlynn.jackson@dallaspolice.gov. The case number to reference is 010360-2023.