Dallas police are looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run, officials say

Dallas police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck and killed a 50-year-old woman in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on Monday, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Budtime Lane and North Masters around 8:35 p.m. Monday. A woman was lying in the center median. Police determined that the victim, Lajuanda Graves, was crossing North Masters in the southbound lanes when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop, according to police, and Graves died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Valtadoros of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0018 or Gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.