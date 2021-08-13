Dallas police missing data on pending criminal cases

The Dallas Police Department is missing eight terabytes of data, much of which pertains to pending criminal cases, after hiccups in a system migration effort earlier in the year, the District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

On Aug. 6, the law enforcement body informed Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot that in April the department discovered 22 terabytes were deleted over the course of a few days, according to a memo. A total of 14 terabytes has since been recovered, leaving eight terabytes still missing.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but we've been working closely with [the city's Information and Technology Services Department] to ascertain what occurred to our files, are missing files retrievable, and how to ensure this doesn’t happen again," Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement. "I have spoken to DA Creuzot, and we will be working through whatever issues arise together."

The lost case files appear to be from incidents that occurred prior to July 28, 2020, and the missing information does not include "direct file" cases, or reports that don't require a detective, such as charges of evading arrest or unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the memo said. Prosecutors in the area have been directed to make written disclosures if they are unable to locate information needed as the "number and identification of specific cases affected by this network drive deletion is currently unknown."

One terabyte is equivalent to approximately 16 iPhones that each have 512 gigabytes, according to WFAA.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the hiccup could lead to "major consequences" for both department and city operations.

"This is a very serious matter," he wrote in a letter. "Public safety is the bedrock of our city government. Missing evidence could have major consequences for pending criminal cases, which could leave victims without justice and undermine our efforts to build a safer city."

