Dallas police missing data on pending criminal cases

Dallas police missing data on pending criminal cases
Jake Dima
·2 min read

The Dallas Police Department is missing eight terabytes of data, much of which pertains to pending criminal cases, after hiccups in a system migration effort earlier in the year, the District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

On Aug. 6, the law enforcement body informed Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot that in April the department discovered 22 terabytes were deleted over the course of a few days, according to a memo. A total of 14 terabytes has since been recovered, leaving eight terabytes still missing.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but we've been working closely with [the city's Information and Technology Services Department] to ascertain what occurred to our files, are missing files retrievable, and how to ensure this doesn’t happen again," Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement. "I have spoken to DA Creuzot, and we will be working through whatever issues arise together."

MINNEAPOLIS EFFORT TO ABOLISH POLICE DEPARTMENT RAKES IN CASH

The lost case files appear to be from incidents that occurred prior to July 28, 2020, and the missing information does not include "direct file" cases, or reports that don't require a detective, such as charges of evading arrest or unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the memo said. Prosecutors in the area have been directed to make written disclosures if they are unable to locate information needed as the "number and identification of specific cases affected by this network drive deletion is currently unknown."

One terabyte is equivalent to approximately 16 iPhones that each have 512 gigabytes, according to WFAA.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the hiccup could lead to "major consequences" for both department and city operations.

"This is a very serious matter," he wrote in a letter. "Public safety is the bedrock of our city government. Missing evidence could have major consequences for pending criminal cases, which could leave victims without justice and undermine our efforts to build a safer city."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Dallas, Texas, Data, Police, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Dallas police missing data on pending criminal cases

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Student arrested after threat reported at the site of Kentucky school shooting

    A threat apparently was made for Friday, Aug. 13, at Marshall County High School, where two students died in a mass shooting in 2018.

  • Critics say PRO Act would harm Louisiana’s economic recovery

    Critics of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act are warning Louisiana’s vulnerable economy is at risk by the pro-union legislation's inclusion in a multitrillion-dollar federal spending package.

  • Cardinals players to watch in preseason opener

    The preseason opener will be important for a number of Cardinals players battling for a spot on the roster.

  • Discovery official vows fight to keep Polish media company

    A Discovery Inc. executive said Friday that the U.S.-owned company will fight hard to keep control of a television network it owns in Poland, a $3 billion investment that is threatened by a new media bill that passed in parliament this week. If the bill passes into law, no entity from outside Europe would be allowed to own more than 49% of any media company. The bill in practice would only affect the ownership of TVN, a network first bought by another U.S. company, Scripps Networks Interactive, for $2 billion and later sold to Discovery — in the largest ever American investment in Poland.

  • The Celtics stay perfect at NBA Summer League, beat Magic 108-71

    The Celtics improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas with another blowout win:

  • Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu expects big showing on defense in preseason Week 1

    #Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu expects big things from his defensive teammates in preseason Week 1. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Which Adam Driver Is for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

    While we’ve all been busy rage gardening and imagining Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion sex, an important force has grown powerful in the shadows. Yep, it’s Adam Driver, the new hardest-working man in showbiz who has two major films dropping this year, and who also just starred in a polarizing fragrance ad in which he swims with a horse and seems to morph into a centaur. The movie is based on a true story (as told in the book of the same name by journalist Sara Gay Forden); to make a long, involved, interlocking-G-clogged story short, the film stars Lady Gaga as a woman from a working-class background who marries the grandson of the founder of Gucci and then pays to have him murdered.

  • Trump appeals split decision in fight with U.S. House over financial records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A long-running court fight between Donald Trump and a House of Representatives committee over his financial records is heading back to an appeals court after a judge issued a split decision https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-says-some-trump-financial-records-should-be-turned-over-house-panel-2021-08-11 this week. In court documents filed on Thursday, Trump's lawyers and attorneys for the House Oversight Committee both asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review a decision issued on Wednesday. In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over some financial documents to the Democratic-led House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

  • Jake Paul won't face federal charges after the FBI raided his mansion. He was being investigated for filming looting at an Arizona mall in 2020.

    The YouTube star will not face any charges after the FBI raided his home in response to looting at an Arizona mall in 2020.

  • Naked man watched woman undress and tan at Planet Fitness in South Carolina, cops say

    Planet Fitness initially revoked the woman’s membership. Then came a closer look at surveillance footage.

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool

    Five weeks after a white woman allegedly assaulted a Black child while attempting to block him from using the community […] The post White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Did A College Professor Orchestrate The Revenge Killing Of Her Alleged Rapist Decades Ago?

    Norma Patricia Esparza was a talented college professor, mother and wife—but did a secret from her past reveal a much darker side to her? Years before her successful career, when Esparza was a college student in California, a man she met at a club was found dead along the side of the road with a savage set of injuries. “I’ve been to a lot of scenes in my career, but this one was a little more gruesome just because of the sheer amount of injury to the body,” Larry Montgomery, a detective at the t

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • Mom and son's arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528K

    Investigators believe an organized crime ring is involved, and they urge anyone who bought vehicles from the businesses to come forward.

  • Suspected U.K. Mass Shooter Said He Was American, Trump-Supporting Virgin

    YouTubeThe man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself in a mass shooting in England on Thursday night was an incel Trump supporter who posted about “devil worshipers” in government.The suspected shooter has been named by police as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old who is reported to have worked in construction. Davison allegedly killed two women, two men and one victim who officers described as a “very young girl,” during the rampage in Plymouth.It was the worst mass shooti

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • San Diego sheriff's department faces blowback over fentanyl video

    The San Diego Sheriff's Office responded to criticism from health experts after it released body camera video appearing to show an officer reeling from a near-death exposure to fentanyl.

  • Death-row inmate sues for pastor's touch during execution

    A Texas death-row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 37, is scheduled to be put to death in the Texas death chamber on Sept. 8, but his attorneys said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Corpus Christi that state prison officials had denied his request to have his pastor lay hands on him as he dies.