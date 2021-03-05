Dallas police officer allowed to patrol for more than a year while being investigated over two murders

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
This photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff&#39;s Office shows Bryan Riser. Authorities say Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer&#x002019;s instruction in 2017. (Dallas County Sheriff&#39;s Office via AP) (AP)
A Dallas police officer who was under investigation for ordering the deaths of two people was allowed to patrol for a year to avoid tipping him off.

The former police chief of Dallas, Renee Hall, told The Dallas Morning News that the department allowed officer Bryan Riser to continue his normal patrolling while an investigation was underway to determine whether or not he ordered the killings of two people.

Ms Hall told the paper that it was necessary to keep him on the streets in order to avoid alerting him to the ongoing investigation.

"Doing anything different, we may not have been able to bring justice to the families," she said.

Mr Riser, 36, was arrested on Thursday on two counts of capital murder and is being held on a $5m bond.

According to the city's new police chief, Eddie Garcia, police became aware of the situation in 2019 after someone came forward and told them that Mr Riser kidnapped and killed two people in separate attacks in 2017.

The victims of the attacks were 31-year-old Liza Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas. A motive for the killings has not been released, but investigators do not believe they were tied to Mr Riser's police work.

Both victims were shot and their bodies were dumped in the Trinity River. Ms Saenz's body was eventually recovered, while Mr Douglas's was not.

In addition to Mr Riser, three men were charged with capital murder in Ms Saenz's case. Kevin Kidd, Emmanuel Kilpatrick and Jermon Simmons were charged. Mr Kilpatrick is already serving life in prison for the killing of a father and a son. Mr Kidd and Mr Simmons are in Dallas County jail for killing Saenz and the father and son. Mr Simmons is also facing charges for another death.

According to an affidavit regarding Mr Riser's arrest, one of the other men charged in the killings said they had conducted burglaries with Mr Riser when they were younger. The individual is not named in the affidavit.

The individual in the affidavit said he and Mr Riser had more recently planned to rob a drug stash house, but decided not to follow through with it. Instead, Mr Riser allegedly offered the man $9,500 to kidnap and kill Mr Douglas and later Ms Saenz.

According to the affidavit, Mr Riser ordered Ms Saenz's killing because she was "an informant" though the police department did not offer further comment on whether or not the woman was working with the department.

Mr Riser is currently on administrative leave, but Mr Garcia said he intended to expedite the process of firing him.

Mr Garcia did not explain what prompted Mr Riser's arrest.

With reporting by the Associated Press

Recommended Stories

  • Lexington, Postal Service make arrests in alleged ID theft, check fraud ring

    Bank accounts under false names, forged checks and debit cards stolen from mailboxes are part of a wide-ranging Midlands alleged illegal theft scheme, officials said.

  • 3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

    The suspect’s daughter reportedly witnessed the stabbing and told her online school teacher.

  • Should schools be forced to open next month?

    The state's education commissioner wants the authority to force Massachusetts schools to open in April.

  • New video shows moments before baby accidentally shot

    Houston police say the 1-year-old was struck when an officer shot and killed a suspect who reportedly refused to drop his weapon.

  • Shock in India after man cuts off daughter’s head and takes it to police as he ‘disapproved of her relationship’

    Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find distressing

  • Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

    NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab's picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of a massive crater, mission managers said on Friday. The six-wheeled, car-sized astrobiology probe put a total of 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) on its odometer on Thursday during a half-hour test spin within Jezero Crater, site of an ancient, long-vanished lake bed and river delta on Mars. Taking directions from mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, the rover rolled 4 meters (13.1 feet) forward, turned about 150 degrees to its left and then drove backward another 2.5 meters (8.2 feet).

  • Two charged after man found 'living in garden shed for 40-years'

    Two men, one aged 80, have been charged with human trafficking offences after a 58-year-old man was discovered in a garden shed where had allegedly been living for 40-years. The alleged victim was discovered in the 6ft ramshackle shed in Carlisle, Cumbria by police in October 2018. The shed had a makeshift bed on the floor, a soiled duvet and a single chair. It was also equipped with a metre fed television. The damp shed, which had no apparent heating, was located at the Hadrian's Camp, a homeless and travellers' site in Carlisle. Police said they believed the man, who is thought to have learning difficulties, had been living at the site since the 1980s having arrived there when he was just 16-years-old. After being discovered he was taken away by specialist trauma officers and a major investigation was launched by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, supported by Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency. In 2019, senior investigating officer Martin Plimmer said: “Our priority since we made the initial arrest has been to ensure that the potential victim has been given all the necessary help and support. This was clearly the right thing to do. “When we found him he was like a rabbit in headlights and very confused.’" Peter Swailes, 80, from Carlisle, and Peter Swailes, 55, also from Carlisle, appeared before the town’s Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Both were charged with conspiracy to organise the travel of an individual with a view to exploiting them contrary to Section 2 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and Section 1 of the Criminal Law Act 1977. They will next appear before Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday April 6 for a plea and direction hearing.

  • A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

    The NFL has worked to balance overtime over the past few years, but a radical new proposal could change the game for good.

  • Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costar said 'it sickened' him to see the royal family's 'obscene' treatment of her

    "It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media," Patrick J. Adams wrote.

  • Exclusive: Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

    Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Friday. Early results indicated the AstraZeneca vaccine was significantly less effective against the South African variant, which is similar to P1. The information comes as a plasma study published ahead of peer review on Monday (https://bit.ly/3bX3LBa) suggested the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech may not work effectively against the Brazilian variant.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said, “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said, “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied, “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself... To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media counterattack against Buckingham Palace today, calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip, Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • Hungary PM says Fidesz in talks with Italian, Polish parties on new European Parliament grouping

    Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is in talks with conservative political forces including Italian populist Matteo Salvini as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday. On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest centre-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.

  • Adesanya fights Blachowicz for 2nd title belt at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya stepped onto the UFC 259 scale in a mask and sweatpants. Few fighters love a little extra cheese more than Adesanya, whose charismatic flamboyance is as much fun as his otherworldly fighting skill. Adesanya's attempt to join the UFC's most exclusive champions' club tops the long list of reasons to be curious about UFC 259 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

  • A future COVID-19 vaccine could be squirted up the nose. The nasal spray could stop transmission, especially in kids.

    A company called Altimmune is working on a nasal-spray version of a COVID-19 vaccine. The technology could stem the virus' spread better than shots.

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

  • I flew business class for 9 hours, and it made me wish I saved my money and bought an economy ticket

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

  • What we know about 'Captain Marvel 2,' so far

    Brie Larson will be joined by "WandaVision" breakout star Teyonah Parris when the Marvel movie hits theaters in November 2022.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Buckingham Palace continues to protect Prince Andrew but it's a different story for Meghan Markle

    The palace hasn't publicly looked into Prince Andrew's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but it's investigating bullying claims against Meghan Markle.