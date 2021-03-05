Dallas police officer arrested on 2 murder counts

Authorities say Dallas police officer Bryan Riser has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at Riser's instruction in 2017. (March 5)

Video Transcript

POLICE CHIEF EDDIE GARCIA: Today, the Dallas Police Department arrested officer Bryan Riser, badge number 9586, and charged him with two counts of capital murder. He was taken into custody this morning. This criminal investigation dates back to 2017 with the death of two unrelated murder victims. We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders.

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

    A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer's instruction in 2017. (March 4)

  • Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe

    The Dallas Police Department allowed an officer to continue patrolling for more than a year while investigating whether he ordered two people to be killed because it didn't want to tip him off, the city's former police chief said. U. Renee Hall, who left the department at the end of 2020, said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday that police investigators, in collaboration with the FBI, recommended not placing Officer Bryan Riser on administrative leave after he was identified as a person of interest in 2019. Hall's explanation came hours after Riser, 36, was arrested on two counts of capital murder.

  • Dallas Police Officer Arrested in Connection to Two Murders From 2017

    A Dallas cop faces two counts of capital murder in connection to the deaths of two people from 2017, after a man came forward and confessed to the killings.

  • Dallas cop arrested on 2 counts of capital murder

    Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the Dallas police force, was taken into custody and transported to the Dallas County Jail for processing.

  • Czech capital Prague, Labour Ministry face cyber attacks

    The Czech capital Prague and the Labour Ministry said there had been cyber attacks on their email systems but although the mayor of Prague said it was a large attack, he added the damage caused was limited. On Friday morning, he said that the city's emails were working and that there was no need to recover data from backup systems. Labor Minister Jana Malacova told Seznam Zpravy news website that her ministry was attacked too, without giving further details.

  • Dallas police officer arrested and charged in connection with two 2017 murders

    "The motive for these murders is unknown at this time," the Dallas police chief said announcing the arrest of Officer Bryan Riser.

  • Top Cuomo Aides Altered COVID-19 Data To Lower New York Nursing Home Deaths: Reports

    An estimated 15,000 nursing home residents have died in New York as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

  • Alleged serial rapist in custody, accused in Fort Worth 2010, 2011 cold cases

    A suspected Fort Worth serial rapist was arrested on Feb. 24 in McAllen, and police believe there could be more victims.

  • Dr. Phil’s Advice To A Couple So Busy - They Didn’t Have Time To Plan Their Wedding

    Back in 2002, Carol and Andrew said that between professional obligations and working toward blending their families, they were so busy that they didn’t have the time to plan their own wedding. “We’ve talked about just kind of going to the Justice of the Peace with our parents and our kids and say, ‘I do – I do’ and then, maybe later we can have a luau on the beach and just kind of relax,” said Andrew. Carol, who admitted she was trying to be “Super Mom,” said she would rather put herself aside to make sure everyone else was taken care of first. “You need to think everything through and challenge whether or not there is a rational basis for all this sacrifice that you’re doing,” Dr. Phil advised Carol. "You need to realize that you aren’t giving your children a gift by being a martyr instead of a mother.” This classic episode, “’Dr. Phil’: Living Beyond Your Means” airs Friday. Check here for your local listing. WATCH: ‘To Be The Super Mom Is What I Expect Of Myself,’ Says Woman Trying To Make Everyone Happy TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Candace Cameron Bure Faces off With Her Daughter In a Hilarious New Video

    Their relationship is so sweet! 😍

  • Skier narrowly survives avalanche by jumping off 100-foot cliff in California

    “My cousin saved my life,” the South Tahoe skier said.

  • 10 brands giving back throughout Women’s History Month

    While March 8th marks International Women's Day, these companies' donations span all of Women's History Month.

  • How Curve Model Remi Bader Became the Queen of Realistic Clothing Hauls—And TikTok

    TikTok’s Remi Bader became an overnight sensation with her realistic clothing hauls, in which gives candid reviews of her purchases. She talked to E! News about creating a platform for inclusivity.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • 6 Tech Products You Should Probably Upgrade in 2021

    As we continue to spend most of our daily life in digital spaces, many of our once tried-and-true devices are starting to show their shortcomings. If you weren’t sure it was time for an upgrade at this time last year, you have probably made up your mind by now. When shopping for a new piece …

  • QAnon Shaman Begs for Leniency: I Stopped Muffin Theft During Capitol Riot

    CBS NewsThe notorious “QAnon Shaman” has insisted his actions during the Capitol riot were not an attack on the United States—and that he can prove it because he stopped other rioters from stealing muffins.Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the most infamous Capitol rioter due to his furry and be-horned costume, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first glimpse of the 60 Minutes interview was broadcast Thursday morning.Speaking from jail, Chansley became clearly short-tempered when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the storming of the Capitol to be an attack on the nation.The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars.Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: “I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”While preventing muffin theft is all well and good, the accusations against Chansley are very serious. On top of storming into the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note for Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered to be a weapon.Chansley is facing as many as 20 years in prison, but can’t seem to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he went on: “I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.” When reminded that it was illegal for him to even enter the chamber, he described that as a “very serious regret.”His mother, Martha Chansley, also insisted he did nothing wrong, telling Segall that her son simply “walked through open doors.” “He was escorted into the Senate. So, I don’t know what’s wrong with that,” she said. “I know that he is sorry but again it all comes back to he walked through open doors.” Prosecutors haven’t said how Chansley got into the building but there’s no evidence that police guided rioters into the Senate chamber. She justified her son’s decision to protest the election result by repeating the lie that the election was stolen. “I don’t think it’s right that [the election] was won fraudulently. I don’t believe it was won fairly at all,” she said. "He walked through open doors." - Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son -- aka the QAnon Shaman -- during the Capitol siege. This exchange was one of the most telling from the piece. Would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf— Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021 On former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized via his attorney because he was not offered a pardon before Trump left office, it appears he still holds a soft spot for him.“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” said Chansley. “I have been a victim of that all my life, whether it be at school or at home, so in many ways, I identified with a lot of the negative things he was going through.”Chansley went on to admit that he was “wounded” by not being offered a pardon but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. “I [only] regret entering that building, with every fiber of my being,” he said.While Chansley’s strange jailhouse appearance on national television might be viewed as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was totally logical and justified. “[Chansley] is the most visible face of this riot. So for the first time in my career, it is not a trepidation to have my client speak out—it’s fully abated,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told The Daily Beast on Thursday.“If anything, it’s necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have been pushing for since Jacob Chansley has been taken into custody: The riots were more than a lynch mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].”“He believed the president. He believed the words and reacted on those words. So when you have millions of Americans who were embracing over four years of propaganda and lies and misrepresentations daily—we have to have compassion for that. We have to have patience,” Watkins added.The lawyer added that the more people get exposed to his client, they’ll realize the “gentleman that he is” and remember that the thousands who stormed the Capitol “are our brothers and sisters and neighbors.”CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting “SEE ME! SEE ME!” and insisting that he’s not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday on whether he should be released before his trial.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘No Business Wearing This Uniform’: Dallas Cop Charged With Orchestrating Two Murders

    Mike StoneA Dallas police officer has been arrested for allegedly ordering the kidnapping and murder of two people.Bryan Riser, who has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2008, now faces two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of two victims, 31-year-old Lisa Saenz and 61-year-old Albert Douglas, in 2017. Authorities allege that Riser paid an old friend almost $10,000 to kidnap and kill the two individuals over a period of two months. “This individual has no business wearing this uniform,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said. “I can’t be clearer than that.”During a Thursday press conference announcing the charges, García said the first murder occurred on March 10, 2017, when Saenz was found fatally shot in Trinity River by four kayakers. Six months later, three men were arrested on capital murder charges for Saenz's death after an anonymous tipster indicated the trio. According to Riser's arrest-warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, one of those men later told authorities in 2019 that Riser had been involved in Saenz's murder. That same man, who was not identified in court papers, was allegedly ordered by Riser to kidnap and murder Douglas, who was reported missing in February 2017. Douglas’s body has never been found.‘Definition of a Serial Killer’: Cops Solve Random Shooting Spree That Terrified DallasThe motives behind these grisly crimes remain unclear, though García did note that Riser knew at least one of the victims and that both incidents occurred while he was off-duty. The chief added that Riser was identified as a suspect in 2019 and the FBI participated in the investigation.“We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders,” Garcia said. “The motive for these murders is unknown at this time, and this remains an ongoing investigation.”The affidavit states that the witness told police he had known Riser since they were young, though the pair only reconnected in 2013. Once they reconnected, Riser allegedly came up with a plan that he would give the witness information about drug houses—for him and his associate to then rob and split the profits. “The witness states that the plan did not materialize because Suspect Riser came to him with another job which consisted in the kidnapping and killing of an individual,” the affidavit states. Instead, Riser is said to have told the witness he wanted him to kill someone and offered to pay him $3,500. The affidavit said the witness went through with the plan several days later, kidnapping Douglas and killing him before dumping his body in the Trinity River. About two weeks later, Riser offered him $6,000 to kill Saenz, whom he said was an informant. The affidavit said the witness complied with the request a few days later. Despite the brutal crime, García admitted on Thursday that Riser was still on duty patrolling the community until he was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning—even while he was under investigation for murder.Although he is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail, the 36-year-old has not yet been terminated as a law-enforcement officer, and remains on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation, a department spokesperson said.The Dallas Police Department is now moving toward termination. “No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” García added. “We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge.”This is not the first time Riser has faced legal trouble. In 2017, just two months after the alleged murders, Riser was arrested and slapped with a misdemeanor charge of family violence causing bodily injury.Police have previously said officers responded to Riser's home after he got into a fight with a woman he was dating over a Facebook post he wrote indicating their relationship was over. The woman, who was not identified, told police she wanted to take a photo with Riser and post it on Facebook to prove their relationship, but he’d asked her to leave. When she refused, a fight ensued.Riser was placed on administrative leave and eventually allowed back on assignment in the South Central patrol division.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • AP Top Stories March 5 A

    Here's the latest for Friday March 5th: Reports say Cuomo aides changed reports on COVID nursing home deaths; Senate debates COVID relief bill; Capitol acting police chief wants National Guard to stay; Dallas police officer arrested on two murder counts.

  • Texas woman accused of using $3.7M in PPP loans for homes, Chanel

    Ladonna Wiggins allegedly bought two Texas houses and a Land Rover, plus spent tens of thousands elsewhere. A 37-year-old woman in Texas has been indicted on charges that she secured a $3.7 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and spent the funds on luxury items for herself. LaDonna Wiggins of Houston has been indicted for bank fraud, making a false statement to a bank and money laundering.