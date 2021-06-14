Dallas police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

A Dallas police officer was charged Monday with sexual assault of a child, the police department said.

The department did not release details about the case other than to say the alleged assault occurred in the city of Dallas.

Officer Tyrone Williams Jr. was arrested Monday and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Williams has been with DPD since March of 2009 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, the police department said in a news release. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.