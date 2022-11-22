Dallas police officer arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated, officials say

A Dallas police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in another North Texas city, officials said.

Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off duty when he was arrested by police in Glenn Heights, the Dallas Police Department said in a press release. On Tuesday he was charged with driving while intoxicated, which is a class B misdemeanor in Texas.

Mitchell, who has served with the department since November 2013 and is part of the Special Victims Unit, is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, police said.