Dallas police officer arrested on charges of family violence, unlawful restraint

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on domestic violence charges in connection to alleged offenses while he was off duty, the police department said in a news release Monday.

Sgt. Ruben Lozano was arrested Sunday on family violence and unlawful restraint warrants obtained by the Irving Police Department. Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Lozano, 42, has worked for the Dallas Police Department since January 2009 and is assigned to the Central Business District.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation.

Today's top stories:

→ North Texas woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

→ Some parents want Fort Worth ISD’s board to limit outside speakers. Can they do that?

→ Teen convicted in Sonic worker’s death said he was supposed to shoot the ground

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.