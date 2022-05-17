Dallas police officer held on second child sex assault arrest warrant, department says

A year after a Dallas police officer was arrested in a sexual assault of a child case, he was on Tuesday booked into jail on suspicion of the same crime.

Tyrone Williams, 49, has been on administrative leave since his arrest in on June 14, 2021, the Dallas Police Department said.

Other victims were identified on June 21, 2021, police said.

After an investigation, the department’s Public Integrity Unit on Tuesday obtained a second sexual assault of a child arrest warrant for Williams. He was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Williams remains on leave because an administrative investigation is incomplete.

Williams has been employed by the department since March 2009 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, police have said.