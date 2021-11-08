Dallas police officer shot in hand while responding to burglary in progress Monday

A Dallas police officer was shot in the hand Monday morning while responding to a call about a burglary in progress, according to a news release from police.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a tweet around 4:30 a.m. the officer was in good spirits, but did not share any information on his condition. The officer was stable when he was transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Just met with our @DallasPD officer at the hospital. He is in good spirits with a gunshot wound to the hand. More to follow as we head out to the scene. https://t.co/Fbyilppyuv — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) November 8, 2021

Police said the officer was the first to arrive at the scene at the Residence at Lake Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road around 1 a.m. Monday. He called out to the suspect, who shot multiple rounds at the officer and hit his right hand.

Police said in the news release they were questioning a man matching the suspect’s description.

Dallas police said around 1:45 p.m. Monday they did not have any updates to share on the officer’s condition or whether any arrests had been made or charges filed.