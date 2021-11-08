Dallas police officer shot in hand while responding to burglary in progress Monday

James Hartley
·1 min read

A Dallas police officer was shot in the hand Monday morning while responding to a call about a burglary in progress, according to a news release from police.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a tweet around 4:30 a.m. the officer was in good spirits, but did not share any information on his condition. The officer was stable when he was transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Police said the officer was the first to arrive at the scene at the Residence at Lake Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road around 1 a.m. Monday. He called out to the suspect, who shot multiple rounds at the officer and hit his right hand.

Police said in the news release they were questioning a man matching the suspect’s description.

Dallas police said around 1:45 p.m. Monday they did not have any updates to share on the officer’s condition or whether any arrests had been made or charges filed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories