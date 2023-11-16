Dallas police officer shot in leg while serving warrant Thursday morning, officials say

A Dallas police officer serving a warrant was shot in the leg Thursday morning. A suspect was also shot and another suspect arrested, officials said.

Police sources told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that officers were attempting to enter a home in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard to serve a warrant when someone started shooting at them. One of the officers was shot in the leg.

The officers returned fire, and one of the suspects was shot, according to WFAA. The incident was ongoing around 8:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, WFAA reported. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to WFAA.

