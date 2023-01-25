Dallas police officer, suspect shot at apartment complex, officials say
An officer with the Dallas Police Department and a suspect were shot at an apartment complex Wednesday, police sources told WFAA-TV.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Bahama Drive, near Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue.
A Dallas fugitive officer was serving a warrant when he was shot in the foot, according to police.
The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The condition of the suspect who was also shot is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.