Dallas police officers hurt when driver drags one, hits car while fleeing traffic stop

A Dallas police officer was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was dragged by a vehicle attempting to flee a traffic stop, according to police.

The exact injuries of the officer are unknown, but police said his injuries were expected to be non-life-threatening.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Cotton Belt Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday when, as officers approached the car, the driver turned the vehicle on and accelerated, police said in a statement. Officers had a passenger from the car outside the vehicle and in handcuffs, placing that person under arrest for outstanding warrants, according to the statement.

When the driver accelerated, one officer was dragged with the vehicle, sustaining injuries.

Police said that, while attempting to flee, the driver struck a police vehicle occupied by another officer before fleeing the scene. The officer inside the police vehicle sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Police declined to say what prompted the traffic stop or whether they had a suspect or had made any arrests, saying the investigation is ongoing.