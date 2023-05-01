The Dallas Police Department on Monday released video that was recorded by the body-worn camera on an officer who the department said shot to death a man when he fired on the officer and a K-9.

Police had been searching for Brian Casillas for about four hours and 45 minutes when he was shot. Casillas, who was 20, was the suspect in the shootings of two people who had confronted him about loud music, police said. The victims survived. Casillas ran from the scene.

A person reported to 911 on Friday about 12:30 a.m. that a man was knocking on a door in the 9400 block of Briggs Street. About 2 a.m., police found a shoe and a blood trail in the area of the 9300 block of Briggs Street.

Dallas police release bodycam video of fatal gunfire exchange between officer, civilian

Senior Corporal Scott Jay and a K-9, Figor, walked through trees to a creek where they found Casillas near a bridge, according to the police department.

Casillas rolled into view. The sound of fired rounds is clear on the body-worn camera video, but the visuals are not crisp.

Casillas shot the K-9, hitting him in the chest, according to the department. Casillas then fired at Jay, hitting him in the chest and leg, according to the department.

Jay shot Casillas multiple times, police said. Casillas died at the scene.

“I’m hit,” Jay said four times before he reported the shooting on a police radio, according to the video.

Jay was treated at a hospital and released. The K-9 was treated at an emergency veterinary hospital and released.