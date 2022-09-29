Dallas police release bodycam video after officers fatally shoot man

The Dallas Police Department on Thursday released body-camera footage of Wednesday’s incident in which officers fatally shot a man and said they found an unspecified number of loaded rifles on the porch of the house where the shooting took place.

Police didn’t say who the house belonged to or what the rifles might have been there for.

There were also reports of the possibility of explosive devices inside the house, but police said members of the Explosive Ordinance Squad didn’t find any devices.

Authorities said 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers Jacob Rozenburg, Brandy Walling and Otilo Valdez-Sanchez Jr. just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. None of the officers were hurt.

Rozenburg, Walling and Valdez-Sanchez were responding to 911 calls from several people who said an armed man was walking around the area.

The police found Hibbard in front of a house in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road with a pistol in his hand, according to a news release. Authorities said Hibbard ignored more than 30 commands to drop his weapon and instead pointed it at the officers.

Police said the special investigations unit is continuing to investigate and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is carrying out an independent investigation. The Office of Community Police Oversight was notified and responded to the scene, but it’s not clear if they will investigate as well.