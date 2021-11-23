Dallas police release sketch of man accused in weekend sexual assault of woman in park

Dallas police have released a sketch of a man accused in the rape of a woman Friday at Katie Jackson Park in north Dallas.

Authorities released the sketch Monday night.

The suspect is described as a Black man about 45 to 50 years old with a black beard with noticeable gray hairs and stubble with what appears to be a razor burn on his neck.

The attack occurred about 11 p.m. Friday at 4911 Haverwood Lane in Dallas.

A woman told police she was walking through the park when an unknown man wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket approached her and began a conversation.

During the encounter, the suspect overpowerd the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Dallas police are not aware of any other attacks in the area.

Residents are encouraged to practice good safety measures at all times such as going out with a friend, letting a trusted friend or family member know where you will be, and stay in well-lit areas while paying attention to your surroundings at night.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens can also provide information through the iWatchDallas App, which can be downloaded from Dallaspolice.net.