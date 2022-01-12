Dallas police release sketch in search for woman accused of sexually assaulting child

Dallas police continue searching for a woman accused in the aggravated sexual assault of a child on New Year’s Day. Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, police said in a news release. The unidentified suspect, described as a Black woman in her 30s, allegedly committed an aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 17800 block of Campbell Road.

The woman had long blond braids and was wearing a dark-colored coat and skirt. She was seen walking two small white dogs and driving a red car, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Richard Valencia #10780, with the Child Exploitation Unit, at 214-671-4339.