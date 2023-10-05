Dallas police release video of Old Hickory Trail shooting that left 20-year-old man dead

The Dallas Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday of a shooting from September that killed a man.

At about 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, police responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Old Hickory Trail.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Waterrion Javon-Turcel Evans shot inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The investigation determined the victim and suspect arrived together in the vehicle where Evans was found, according to the release. Detectives believe the suspect, who was a passenger, shot the victim when Evans was sitting in the driver’s seat and then got out and tried to pull the victim from the car before running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.