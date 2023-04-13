Dallas police release video of suspect in March shooting on Scyene Road that left one dead

The Dallas Police Department has released video as it continues to investigate a March shooting that left one person dead.

On March 25 at about 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a store in the 9600 block of Scyene Road.

An unidentified suspect dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and the victim — dressed in a white T-shirt — engaged in conversation at the scene before the suspect shot the victim and left, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect walking into the store and later shooting the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Jacob White at (214) 671-3690 or email jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.