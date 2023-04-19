Dallas police release video of suspect in Deep Ellum bar shooting that killed 2

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a Deep Ellum bar shooting that left two dead and another injured back in March.

Police obtained video of the person approaching the bar, firing his gun and running away.

Officers were dispatched to the Bitter End, a bar in the 2800 block of Elm Street, around 1:15 a.m. on March 15.

A man on the patio was shot several times, according to police. One of the bullets went through the window and hit a woman inside the bar. Both victims died at a local hospital.

The victims were identified as Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30.

Police said a third person was wounded by a bullet fragment. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The suspect is described as a thin man about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black hoodie with a design or lettering on front, a ski mask and shorts. The suspect headed northbound on Elm after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.