STORY: A sudden change of wind direction in the night to Tuesday (July 26) made a wildfire spiral out of control.Firefighters and other farmers tried to protect the pig farm, but it was partially destroyed, killing an unknown number of pigs.People were evacuated from Kolsa and neighboring Rehfeld, where fire threatened wind turbines.A forest fire in the region started on Monday (July 25) when the temperature in Falkenberg hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35C). Local media reports said flames had scorched 1,977 acres (800 hectares) by Tuesday, with approximately 600 people evacuated from their homes.