Dallas police seek help finding this 17-year-old they say fatally shot a man

James Hartley
Dallas Police Department

Police in Dallas are asking for help finding a 17-year-old wanted on a murder charge for the shooting death of man in May, according to a post on social media.

Authorities are asking for help finding Quinci Jackson. Police say he fatally shot a man, who has not been identified, in the 100 block of Cliff Heights Circle, in south Dallas.

Police were called to the area around 3 a.m. May 10 to find the victim lying partially in the road, shot and unresponsive, according to police. He died at the scene after Dallas Fire-Rescue responded.

Police said Jackson 5 foot 7 and weighs 130 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for the felony charges police want to file. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be submitted at 214-373-8477 or to Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers can be provided anonymously.

