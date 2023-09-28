Dallas police seek help identifying two males seen at fatal shooting of 18-year-old

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two males seen in video at the scene of a deadly shooting in March.

At around 2 a.m. on March 4, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

The preliminary investigation determined a fight broke out at a party at the scene and shots were fired at the location, hitting three people.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and a male, later identified as 18-year-old Raul Alvarez, died at the scene.

Two other males were transported to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

Police are looking to identify and speak to two males who were seen in a cellphone video at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the two males or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jonequia Acrond at jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-4097.

This is an ongoing investigation.