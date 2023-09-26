Dallas police seek help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that critically injured one

The Dallas Police Department is trying to identify a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured a man Saturday.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 3300 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard.

A suspect who was driving a maroon SUV hit a man as he was crossing the street and left the location, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect vehicle to be a maroon Cadillac SRX mid-sized SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Kenneth Watson at 972-504-5076 or at kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.