Dallas police seek hit-and-run driver who injured child

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help from the public to identify the driver who fled the scene of a crash that injured a juvenile pedestrian.

The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. on November 10 in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road, near Timberglen Park.

Investigators said the driver was involved in a crash with a juvenile pedestrian.

The driver fled before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a 2010s Mazda 3, and police said the right-side passenger mirror is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kenneth Watson at (972) 504-5076 or email kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.