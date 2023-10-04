Dallas police seek public’s help finding 63-year-old man missing since Friday

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 63-year-old man who went missing Friday.

Police are looking for Paul Martinez. He is described as Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 160 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday, possibly driving 1998 silver Mercedes Benz four-door sedan in the 3000 block of Remond Drive. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

He may be in need of assistance, police say.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 referencing the case number 177757-2023.