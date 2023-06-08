Dallas police seek public’s help identifying suspect in shooting that led to crash

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in the February shooting of vehicle driven by a person who was not involved in a street fight that led to the gunfire.

At about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 25,, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Sunnyvale Street in south Dallas, according to a Wednesday news release.

Two groups of people met at the scene; one including the owner of a stolen Dodge Ram and the other including the people suspected of stealing the vehicle, according to police investigators.

The suspects were meeting with the other group to sell the stolen truck back to the owner, police said.

A fight broke out between the two groups, and as the suspects left the scene in a dark Jeep Cherokee, a man in the other group fired multiple rounds at the Jeep. The gunfire, however, hit a vehicle being driven by a uninvolved person who was passing by — causing the driver to lose control and crash, according to the news release.

The man was not injured by the gunfire and all the suspects left the scene.

The suspected gunman, as seen in video obtained by police, was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, and sandals.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Marc Bird at 214-671-3677 or by email at marc.bird@dallaspolice.gov.