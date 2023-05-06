Dallas police shoot, injure man who fired weapon and ran toward occupied vehicle, officials say
Dallas police officers shot and wounded a man early Saturday who fired his gun in the air and ran toward an occupied vehicle, officials said.
Officers responded to 2660 Robert B. Cullum Blvd. around 3:10 a.m. and found a man with a gun. The man refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, police said. He then fired his gun in the air and ran toward an occupied vehicle waiting at a traffic light.
The officers fired at the man and injured him, according to police. They provided first aid and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, officials said.