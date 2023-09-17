Dallas police say two men were killed in shootings Saturday afternoon and night

Two men will killed in separate and apparently unrelated shootings in Dallas Saturday, according to police.

In the first shooting, police said a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Kenesaw Drive Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived to find Santos Chavez with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, but Chavez died at the scene.

Police did not release any details on the events that transpired before the shooting, but noted that the investigation is ongoing and they intend to refer the case to a grand Jury.

Later in the day, police said a shooting on southbound North Stemmons Freeway (Interstate 35 35E) left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. to the 2600 block of North Stemmons to find a man shot inside a vehicle stalled in the left lane of traffic, according to police. The woman was shot and on the shoulder of the freeway.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man died and the woman is still in critical condition. The man’s ID will be released after the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified next-of-kin.

Anybody with information on the second shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.