Dallas public defender arrested, accused of having relationship with inmate, sheriff says

A Dallas County public defender accused of having a personal relationship with an inmate she did not represent has been arrested, authorities said.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies arrested public defender Ragan Sierra Moreno on Sept. 14 after an investigation , according to a news release.

Moreno came under suspicion when an sheriff’s office employee noticed her spending a lot of time with the inmate, according to the release.

The investigation also found Moreno used her county I.D. to get access to the inmate along with the criminal records of another inmate, the release said.

Moreno was charged with abuse of official capacity, and posted $5,000 bond. Moreno had been a county employee for eight months, according to her LinkedIn profile.