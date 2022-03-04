Dallas Seavey seeks 6th Iditarod dog race title
Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while. The defending champion who turned 35 Friday is tied with Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race victories, with five. Swenson, a 71-year-old known as the King of the Iditarod, won his titles between 1977-1991 and last ran the world's most famous sled dog race in 2012, the year Seavey won his first.
