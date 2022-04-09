Dallas Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding woman who escaped custody Friday

The Dallas Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who escaped from law enforcement Friday after she was taken into custody with two drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jerrecca Stevenson, last seen at a hotel near Euless, escaped from custody Friday morning while a deputy was transporting her somewhere, according to the sheriff’s office Twitter. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black top and gray pants.

Anybody with information on Stevenson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 214-749-8641.