Dallas steamrolls Galaxy 4-1 to earn spot in postseason
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — scored twice in the first half, scored the first goal of his career and FC Dallas earned a spot in the postseason with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.
Dallas (11-10-13) is unbeaten at 2-0-7 in its last nine matches and snaps a streak of playing to five straight draws.
Kamungo scored in the 4th minute off an assist from to give Dallas an early lead.
Twumasi, a defender, found the net for the first time, scoring unassisted in the 13th minute for a 2-0 advantage. It was his 84th appearance and 64th start for Dallas. He made just one of the starts and seven appearances with the club from 2018-2020.
Raheem Edwards cut the deficit in half for the Galaxy (8-14-12) when he used assists from Tyler Boyd and Diego Fagundez in the 24th minute to score for a second time this season.
Kamungo scored again in the 30th minute to put Dallas up 3-1. Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal notched assists on Kamungo's sixth goal this season. Jáder Obrian notched his sixth goal, with an assist from , in the second minute of stoppage time for a 4-1 lead at the half.
totaled four saves for Dallas. Novak Micovic saved two shots for the Galaxy in the second start of his career.
Dallas has won four in a row against LA and improves to 11-2-2 in the last 15 matchups.
The Galaxy conclude the season by allowing multiple goals in nine straight matches. That ties a league record held by four teams with FC Cincinnati the most recent in 2019.
Four clubs played to five ties in a row this season, but none of them reached six. The 2014 Chicago Fire were the last club to finish tied in six straight matches.
