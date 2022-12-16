In Dallas suburbs, Friday Night Lights make way for cricket

2
TERRY TANG and MIKE SCHNEIDER
·5 min read

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — With the ornate spires of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple anchoring the skyline behind them, a cricket batsman and bowler eyed each other across a brown grass field. Amid gusty winds, players waiting to bat watched intently from nearby bleachers.

No, this is not a scene in India, where cricket became a national obsession after arriving on the wings of British colonialism. Try North Texas, where Friday Night Lights have made way for weekend afternoons on the pitch.

Welcome to the new Lone Star State, where cricket matches, a Hindu temple and Indian grocery stores co-exist with Christian churches, cattle ranches and Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys empire. More than a decade of expansion has given the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex the largest Asian growth rate of any major U.S. metro area, in the nation's fastest growing state. According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, Indians account for more than half the region’s Asian population boom, with the Dallas suburb of Frisco alone experiencing growth to rival Seattle and Chicago.

While some Texans still bleed football, a growing number bleed cricket.

Kalyan “K.J.” Jarajapu, a temple volunteer watching the Frisco-sponsored cricket league match, said no one played cricket in Plano when he arrived in 1998, but four or five years later things started to change.

“I never imagined that there would be cricket for sure or there would be a cricket world like I saw back home in India here in (metro) Dallas,” he said.

The share of Asians among the foreign-born in the U.S. has risen recently, from 30.1% during the 2012-to-2016 period to 31.2% in the 2017-to-2021 period, as the share of immigrants from Latin America and Europe has fallen, according to the American Community Survey.

Immigrants from South Asia believe they’ve found the best of East meets West in Frisco and other Dallas suburbs. They’re living a new and improved American dream, with access to their preferred houses of worship, authentic food and a community radio station. But the dream also comes with painful realities about racism, assimilation and mental health challenges.

Texas-based disciples of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji came together in 2008 to purchase a 10-acre (4-hectare) plot in Frisco and build a modest Hindu temple. Within three years, it was hosting hundreds of worshippers.

Jayesh Thakker, a temple trustee, said they raised enough money to build a 33,000-square-foot (3,065-square-meter) temple in 2015.

“They built it first as an American structure and then they ‘Indianized’ it,” Thakker said.

New housing and schools soon followed. Laxmi Tummala, a trustee, temple secretary and realtor, says many of her clients settle for less just to live nearby so their families can be exposed to South Asian culture.

Outside Texas, the biggest sources of new Collin County residents were Los Angeles and Orange counties in California, with 1,600 residents and 1,000 residents respectively.

But almost 6,000 new residents in the area came from Asia.

The Islamic Center of Frisco has benefited, too. Its board is planning to more than double the size of the 18,000-square-foot (1,672-square-meter) mosque by 2024.

Azfar Saeed, the center’s president, remembers that nearly two decades ago only 15 people came to pray in a 400-square-foot (37-square-meter) shopping center suite on any given day.

“At that time, nobody knew Frisco. People were like, ‘Where are you going?’” said Saeed, who was born in Pakistan. By 2010, “people just started moving right and left here.”

Where there is a large Asian population in the U.S., anti-Asian hate seems inevitable. In August, a woman's racist rant against four Indian American women in Plano was caught on video. She was later arrested.

“It was very sad and it was surprising,” said Tummala, the temple’s secretary. “But we definitely don’t take that and say ’OK, everybody in Texas is like that.’”

Some have found outlets for talking about their struggles, including on the region's only South Asian radio station.

The app-based Radio Azad, in Irving, was started by Azad Khan in 2011, five years after he immigrated from Pakistan. The station broadcasts music and current affairs in multiple languages.

The anonymity of call-in radio on Azad — which means freedom in Hindi and Urdu — has allowed for difficult discussions. Nearly three years ago, CEO Ayesha Shafi started monthly mental health segments, and listeners embraced them. They've tackled assimilation, bipolar disorder and domestic abuse.

“You can talk about issues that you’re facing and actually hear somebody who’s like you, who understands where you’re coming from and will actually listen,” Shafi said.

Everywhere you look, South Asian cultures — and even politics — are merging into the Texas zeitgeist.

Scores of people joined recent protests in Frisco on behalf of Christians in India who claim a Frisco-based group supports Hindu nationalists threatening their churches.

On a more festive front, you can find a Diwali celebration in several Dallas suburbs around October or November. The commemoration of light over darkness was celebrated by more than 15,000 people in Southlake's town square.

Southlake Mayor John Huffman believes close to a fifth were non-Asians. He credits its success to the Southlake Foundation, a nonprofit that oversees cultural events and community service activities.

“I feel like they're setting the bar in a lot of ways,” Huffman said. “They have been very intentional about telling their fellow South Asians to get out and engage in the community.”

Back in Frisco during Diwali, dozens of families didn't let the pouring rain stop them from worshipping.

Cricket fan Jarajapu, directing cars, wasn't surprised so many came.

“I have seen the transformation of Frisco city,” Jarajapu said. “It has become very vibrant with diversity, culture and especially a lot of Asians. I’m very proud to be living in Frisco.”

___

Associated Press video journalist Noreen Nasir contributed to this story.

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: @ttangAP

___

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida. Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @ MikeSchneiderAP

Recommended Stories

  • Gill, Pujara hit tons as India dominate Bangladesh in first Test

    Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara each struck a century as India took control of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday.

  • Rupee falls on dollar index's recovery, forward premiums at 2-wk high

    The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. currency on Thursday on the dollar's recovery against its major peers and weak Asian cues, and forward premiums rose to the highest level this month. The dollar index climbed 0.6% to 104.28, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts and poor risk appetite. The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.25-4.5% and the median dot showed rates would rise to 5.125% at end-2023, up from 4.625% in September.

  • Governor Doug Ducey farewell

    Doug Ducey gives his farewell address to Arizona after his term as governor.

  • Home of the Week: Muhammad Ali Once Called This LA Manse Home. Now It’s on the Market for $17 Million.

    Set in posh Hancock Park, the 14,500-square-foot home has hosted celebrities and luminaries ranging from Clint Eastwood and Barack Obama.

  • Black Friday May Be Over, but the Deals Aren't Done at Costco

    Image source: Getty Images Some people look forward to Black Friday each year and set money aside in savings to buy up a storm that day. But for others, Black Friday just isn't their cup of tea. And if you're the type who hates battling crowds and would rather spend the day after Thanksgiving lounging on the couch nursing a turkey belly hangover, then you may have opted to skip out on Black Friday shopping this year.

  • Toxic spinach causes hallucinations and delirium in Australia

    Authorities have urged anyone suffering from a range of severe symptoms after eating it to go to hospital.

  • Nirbhaya case: The rape victim’s mum fighting for India’s daughters

    How Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi transformed from a quiet housewife into a crusader for justice.

  • Maiden seeks to reopen plant after India govt lab says cough syrups were safe

    Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday it will seek to reopen its main factory after India's main drugs officer said test samples of cough syrups that had been linked to deaths in Gambia showed they had not been contaminated and met with government standards. The plant was closed after the World Health Organization said in October that its investigators had found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, in the products. But India this week told the WHO that tests of samples from the same batches of syrups sent to Gambia were compliant with government specifications.

  • India court quashes tax dept's $448 million block on Xiaomi's deposits -sources

    An Indian court has quashed the income tax department's block on China-based Xiaomi Corp's fixed deposits worth 37 billion rupees ($447.65 million), two people familiar with court proceedings said on Friday. Xiaomi and the income tax department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Further details of the Karnataka state court's decision announced on Friday were not immediately available.

  • From Mexico to speaker at York College graduation: Her inspiring story of perseverance

    ”I knew my parents had risked their lives crossing the border, working under the blazing sun in the fields to provide me with a better future.”

  • Trump Special Counsel Subpoena Shows New Grand Jury in Place Through March

    (Bloomberg) -- Justice Department Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s latest subpoena shows the investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to undermine the 2020 election results is before a newer grand jury in place at least through March 2023. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Dr

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives asked Bahamas prison if he could get vegan meals there: report

    Relatives of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have called the prison where he is being held in Nassau, Bahamas, to ask if he could get vegan meals delivered, a report says.

  • Meghan Markle Received a Powerful Text Message From Beyoncé After the Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Beyoncé told the Duchess that she admired her "bravery and vulnerability".

  • Rail workers air their frustrations with rallies, vote

    Railroad workers who are fed up with demanding work schedules and disappointed in the contract they received aired their frustrations this week at rallies across the country and in a leadership vote at one of their biggest unions. This is unprecedented.

  • One dead as fresh clashes erupt between Afghan, Pakistani border forces

    QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Clashes erupted once again between the border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on Thursday, resulting in one death and over a dozen injuries, Pakistani officials said. Previously, cross-border shelling and gunfire killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier on Sunday near the same crossing, which connects Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan with the southern Afghan province of Kandahar. Thursday's fighting started when Pakistani forces repairing a portion of the border fence damaged during Sunday's clashes came under attack from the Afghan side of the frontier, a provincial official Balochistan, Zahid Saleem, told Reuters.

  • Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say

    The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday.

  • Company reopens most of pipeline following Kansas oil spill

    The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that its Keystone system has restarted operations from Canada to southern Nebraska and from there to south-central Illinois. It also is operating the pipeline from northern Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

  • Pelosi backs adding TikTok government device ban to funding bill

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports adding legislation passed by the Senate this week, which would bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices, to a government funding bill. A spokesman for Pelosi confirmed a report by news website Punchbowl that she supports including the TikTok provision in legislation to fund the government that the House of Representatives is set to take up next week.

  • Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup

    The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Friday. Regragui's history-making team — the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals — will play Croatia on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

  • Drew Brees hired by Purdue as an interim assistant coach

    Drew Brees has been hired by Purdue as an interim assistant coach, helping his alma mater prepare for their Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU: