Dallas suspends ties to Russian sister city, Saratov

Michael Mooney
·1 min read

Dallas City Council will vote next week on a resolution condemning the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine and suspending the City of Dallas’ official relationship with its sister city, Saratov, Russia as long as Vladimir Putin holds power.

Why it matters: Cities across the country have suspended ties with Russia in an effort to show support for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott has asked Texas retailers to stop selling Russian products.

What’s happening: In a memo to city officials, Mayor Eric Johnson said the resolution was developed in consultation with the Mayor’s International Advisory Council, which is made up of a bipartisan group of Dallas residents who formerly held the rank of United States Ambassador.

  • The resolution also calls on officials to not approve city contracts with entities that have "significant Russian ties."

What they’re saying: "As an international city, Dallas has a keen interest in global affairs, and I believe it is important for the Dallas City Council to send a clear message that we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Johnson wrote in the memo.

Flashback: City Council approved the sister city relationship with Saratov in Dec. 2004.

Details: Saratov is on the southwest side of Russia, about 760 miles to Kyiv.

  • That’s just a little farther than the distance between Dallas and El Paso.

