Dallas Township man charged with initiating pursuit

Jul. 6—PITTSTON TWP. — Days after pleading guilty to drug driving and impersonating a firefighter, a Dallas Township man was arraigned on allegations he initiated a pursuit with Pittston Township police after stealing items from a department store on Monday.

Simon R. Allaria Jr., 40, of Country Club Apartments, fled the Walmart store on state Route 315 when a loss control officer stopped him from stealing items he placed in a fan box, according to court records.

Allaria sped away on a 2006 Honda motorcycle initiating a pursuit with police through several municipalities, court records say.

Police identified Allaria and the motorcycle from pictures posted on Facebook.

In an unrelated case, Allaria was free on $25,000 unsecured bail on a drug driving case filed by Hughestown police on June 4, 2021. Allaria pled guilty to driving under the influence, impersonating a public servant and possession of drug paraphernalia before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on June 27.

Hughestown police stopped Allaria for driving a vehicle that had an inoperable tail light and a suspended insurance policy. During the traffic stop, police in court records say Allaria was driving the vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and identified himself as a firefighter with two fire departments.

Allaria is scheduled to be sentenced by Sklarosky on Aug. 17.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Pittston Township police:

A loss control officer at Walmart spotted a man, identified as Allaria, placing items in a fan box. The control officer stopped Allaria from leaving the store when Allaria dropped the box and sped away on a motorcycle.

As police responded to the store, an officer encountered Allaria near Route 315 and Oak Street.

Allaria initiated a pursuit on Oak Street, briefly stopped and then sped away turning into oncoming traffic on South Township Boulevard, the complaint says.

Police terminated the pursuit due to Allaria's behavior.

When Allaria turned onto Main Street toward Jenkins Township, a piece of the motorcycle fell off onto the roadway.

Police in Jenkins Township picked up the pursuit when Allaria drove passed Heather Highlands Trailer Park but the pursuit was terminated due to Allaria's "extreme speed and recklessness," the complaint says.

Police traced the license plate of the motorcycle to Country Club Apartments where it was found parked and later seized.

An arrest warrant was issued for Allaria when police were unsuccessful in contacting him at his apartment Monday.

Allaria was arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, retail theft, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and nine traffic citations. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail, court records say.