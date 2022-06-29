Dallas Township man charged with ransacking vehicles, stealing iPads from office

Jun. 29—DALLAS TWP. — A man township police say they charged with ransacking vehicles in his neighborhood was free on bail on allegations he swiped several Apple iPads and Apple pencils while cleaning an office affiliated with Luzerne County.

Township police on their Facebook page reacted to an increase number of thefts from vehicles at the Valley View Trailer Park in recent months.

A detective and several officers conducted surveillance of the park in recent days encountering a man wearing all black clothing and a face mask prowling in the area.

Once the man was identified as Bailey Parker Pirl, 21, police executed a search warrant at his residence in the park recovering items allegedly stolen from vehicles.

During an interview, police said, Pirl admitted to stealing items from vehicles since November to support a drug addiction.

Police said Pirl was charged with multiple counts of theft and loitering and prowling at night.

Court records say Pirl was charged by Luzerne County detectives after investigating the theft of four Apple iPads and Apple pencils valued at $1,141 each from the office of Luzerne County Bureau on Aging on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

County detectives in court records say Pirl worked for a cleaning company that provided cleaning services to the Aging office and stole one Apple iPad and Apple pencil at a time over a period of weeks managing to steal four devices.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pirl on June 10 charging him with theft.

Wilkes-Barre police encountered Pirl while investigating a suspicious man looking into vehicles in the 200 block of Wyoming Street during the early morning hours of June 13, court records say.

Pirl was arraigned on the warrant obtained by county detectives for the alleged theft from the Bureau of Aging office and released when he posted $15,000 bail on June 14.

City police charged Pirl with loitering and prowling at night, which were mailed to him, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20 in Central Court.