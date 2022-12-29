Dallas woman filmed making ‘slant eyes’ after being confronted over parking spot
[Source]
Internet sleuths are looking for a woman who was caught making a racist slant-eye gesture on video during a confrontation over a parking spot in Dallas.
Tiktok user @ashreypark filmed the offensive moment, which appears to have taken place at a parking lot of the NorthPark Center shopping mall, and uploaded it late Wednesday. She says the incident occurred after the woman tried to steal a spot she had been waiting for.
“She had come into a one-way lane, going the wrong direction, to steal a parking spot that I had clearly been waiting for,” @ashreypark wrote in the video’s caption. “She got upset and made a racist gesture at me.”
The woman had allegedly made the gesture once before @ashreypark pulled out her camera. In a brazen move, she pulls up alongside the TikTok user’s vehicle and does it again while being recorded.
More from NextShark: Brooklyn Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Slapping Woman Speaking Mandarin in Manhattan
@ashreyparkLast attempt to repost looool TIKTOK THIS IS NOT ABUSIVE OR DANGEROUS, it’s ✨educational✨♬ original sound - Ash
“Behavior like this won’t be tolerated and needs to be corrected. She thinks she can act like this with no consequence and I would really love to show her what consequences her ignorant actions can yield,” @ashreypark wrote in an Instagram post.
@Ashreypark asked others to share her post “so I can find this lovely individual and her friend that was laughing in the passenger seat.”
More from NextShark: Thailand Might Be Southeast Asia’s First Country to Legalize Same-Sex Unions
TikTok user @thatdineshguy, a content creator known for identifying people in viral videos, posted a video identifying the woman as Amy Pearson, a licensed cosmetologist in Kaufman County.
@thatdaneshguy Replying to @newandblessedbeginnings ♬ running up that hill - <3
Related stories:
More from NextShark: 'Being Taiwanese isn’t a political choice': Backlash causes Pew to reverse Taiwanese-as-Chinese decision
Thizzler under fire for music video of rapper using slant eyes, mocking Chinese people
Sacramento Teacher Gets Death Threats After Using ‘Slant-Eyes’ to Explain Racism in Zoom Class
Celebrity Chef Suspended For Doing Racist ‘Slant Eyes’ After South Korea’s World Cup Win
Featured Image via @ashreypark
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Growing public outrage over video of chained woman in shed leads to investigation by Chinese authorities