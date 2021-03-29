Dallas woman is second suspect accused in homicide, robbery at Fort Worth game room

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

A 25-year-old Dallas woman is the second suspect taken into custody and accused in the March 4 shooting death of a Fort Worth game room employee, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

Suzann Meranda Aleman was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

Aleman faces a charge of capital murder in the case, according to jail records.

Renay Juan Moreno, 25, of Grand Prairie, was arrested on March 18 on the same charge.

The two are accused of being involved in the shooting death of 37-year-old Mahmmud F. Ghanim of Arlington.

Fort Worth officers responded around 2 a.m. on March 4 to a call of a shooting at a game room behind an Arby’s on Altamesa Boulevard, in a strip mall, according to a police call log. They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. The name of the game room was not listed on police reports.

The victim was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

Police believe the two suspects robbed multiple people inside the game room of property and money. At some point during the robbery, Ghanim was shot.

Just days after the fatal shooting and robbery, Fort Worth detectives released surveillance video from the business in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact authorities.

Two suspects were captured on security videos in the business in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard. One suspect appeared to be wearing long white shorts and a puffy black coat with a hood, as well as a Dallas Cowboys hat. This suspect had a star tattoo on the left hand, police said, and another tattoo of some kind on the right hand.

The other suspect was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt with a hoodie, the videos show. A surveillance image provided by police shows the suspect pointing a gun with his right hand as he appears to be speaking to patrons.

The two suspects were seen driving away in a white SUV, police said.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunday Gardener: Prevent weeds or plant seeds

    Carrie Engel of Valley View Farms on Sunday Gardener explains if you should prevent weeds or plant seeds right now.

  • Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time.’ How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

  • Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

    Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • Here is why so many Miami Open players got their start on South Florida tennis courts

    They were born in far-flung cities all over the world, from Moscow to Furtwangen, Germany to Harrisburg, Pa. to Osaka, Japan. But they – or in most cases, their families -- wound up uprooting their lives to move to South Florida in search of year-round tennis weather, better coaching and competition, hard and clay courts, and an ever-growing number of tennis academies famous for turning junior prospects into pro players.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • College student dies after boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    Another student is missing.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine passport' scheme for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a 'vaccine passport' to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Obama pays tribute to his grandmother, Sarah Obama, who died at 99

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, known as Mama Sarah, spent decades raising money to educate girls and orphans.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Sen. Thom Tillis diagnosed with prostate cancer, says he will have surgery next week

    Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) announced Monday that he has prostate cancer, and will undergo surgery in North Carolina next week.The big picture: The 60-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and won reelection against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in 2020. He tested positive for coronavirus late last year after attending a celebration for Amy Coney Barrett's introduction as a Supreme Court nominee. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," Tillis wrote in a statement. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer.""My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • ‘America Is Watching’: George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally Begins

    Brandon Bell/GettyMoments before opening arguments in the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, the 46-year-old’s family issued a message to prosecutors: “America is watching.”“It’s cold out here, but the heat is on,” his brother Philonise Floyd, flanked by family and attorneys, said ahead of Derek Chauvin’s long-awaited trial in Hennepin County court on Monday in front of dozens of supporters and camera crews, adding,” This is a starting point, not the finishing point.”“The color of your skin should not be a death sentence,” he added. “We will not allow Derek Chauvin to be the Judge, the Prosecutor, and the Executioner.”‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydThe plea for justice comes less than a year after a video of Floyd’s death went viral and launched a nationwide protest wave over police brutality. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Floyd family, noted that opening arguments were just the start of “a four-week journey to justice.”“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all,” Crump said. “This trial will prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.”“Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all.”— Benjamin Crump, attorney for the family of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/wvBtwBB9Wl— The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2021 Chauvin, one of the four officers charged for his involvement in George Floyd’s death, currently faces third-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal arrest of Floyd over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill on May 25. He has pleaded not guilty. According to body-camera footage, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes—including nearly three minutes in which Floyd was unresponsive. He faces up to 40 years in prison.“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” Floyd said in the viral footage, which didn’t show the beginning of the arrest. “I’m about to die.”By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said, he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, however, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck.Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. They’ve been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence, and are expected to face a trial together in August. All three have pleaded not guilty.A 12-person jury made up of nine women and six men will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest captured in a 10-minute video that sent shockwaves through the country. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded, prompting people to take to the streets in historic—and sometimes violent—protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.The jury, which includes two alternates, is made up of nine women and five men whose ages range from 20 to 60. Eight of the jurors identify as white, four as Black, and two as mixed-race. Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “We did this before and people tweeted from all over the world that they were tired after three minutes...” pic.twitter.com/tyyTYFB60V— Sumayya Tobah (@thisissumayya) March 29, 2021 “The facts are simple what killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force,” Crump said, adding “that this murder case is not hard. Just look at the torture video of George Floyd.”In court on Monday, Chauvin’s lawyer, Erin Nelson, was expected to argue that the May 2020 tragedy was not his client’s fault—but instead the deadly combination of Floyd’s alleged previous drug use and other rookie cops who did not respond quick enough during the arrest.“If EMS had arrived just three minutes sooner, Mr. Floyd may have survived. If Kueng and Lane had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle, Mr. Floyd may have survived,” Nelson wrote in a September filing. “If Kueng and Lane had recognized the apparent signs of an opioid overdose and rendered aid, such as administering naloxone, Mr. Floyd may have survived.”But Rodney Floyd, one of the 46-year-old’s brothers, encouraged America “not to believe the lie” offered by the defense, insisting that his sibling “was murdered in the streets.”At the end of the press conference, Floyd’s lawyers and family members led the crowd in an eight-minute and 46 second moment of silence in honor of the amount of time Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. (While the original criminal complaint against Chauvin says he held his knee down for almost nine minutes, that number was later changed to seven minutes and 46 seconds.)When someone in the crowd complained of joint pain, Crump, the attorney, was ready with a rejoinder: “Derek Chauvin didn’t change knees.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.