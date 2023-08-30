Dallastown teen charged with causing nearly $27,500 in damage with graffiti in York

A Dallastown teenager has been charged with causing nearly $27,500 in damage to more than 100 properties in the City of York and Spring Garden Township by spraying them with graffiti, law enforcement officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

Police, who showed a blurred photograph of the 17-year-old, have not identified him because he will go through the juvenile court system. York City Police Det. Frank Clark said the boy targeted personal homes, churches, a school, railroad property and other items.

He even tagged a Rabbittransit bus while it was stopped at a traffic light, Clark said.

York City Police Det. Frank Clark describes how he was tracking the Dallastown teen responsible for over 100 marks on buildings in York and Spring Garden township.

"He confessed to his actions, and he was very apologetic for what he did, and he's willing to clean it up himself," Clark said.

Why police are targeting graffiti

Police and city officials explained during a news conference at a parking garage near Central Market why they are targeting graffiti.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow highlighted the broken windows theory ― that visible signs of crime, destruction and disorder will promote more, which will tarnish people's outlook on their self-image, causing them to lose hope.

He explained the mission his department has had to get children to appreciate themselves and the place they call home. They also want the community to see its beauty, potential and worth as well as for others to see its value.

"We called this press conference today to deliver one message," he said. "Simply put: Respect our city."

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said the city police department has been doing "an amazing job" at reducing crime. So far this year, it has the fewest homicides in decades.

It has had a 75% closure rate on homicides, Helfrich said. The national average is 61%.

This gives the police department an opportunity to address other issues in the community, he said.

Graffiti will not be tolerated, Helfrich said. It isn't art. It's an expression of ego that isn't beneficial to the individual or community.

York nurtures many young artists, he said, and he's glad "we're taking an opportunity to hopefully, send this young gentleman in the right direction."

Katie Mahoney, chief marketing and business development officer for the York County Economic Alliance, spoke about encouraging artistic expression and connecting artists to places where they can create, enhance, and exhibit their work.

"Rather than tagging property and causing thousands of dollars of damage, we would love to connect any aspiring artists to the many public spaces, funding sources, art galleries and mentors who can help develop and expand one's potential in a community-minded and productive way," she said.

How the teen was caught

Clark said he started noticing the tagging in January 2022 while driving around the city.

"What really got me is the one day when he decided to tag a Rabbittransit bus while it was moving," Clark said. "From that point forward, I was dedicated to finding him when I had time and I wasn't investigating the other major crimes."

The teen eventually slipped up and was caught, Clark said.

The youth was able to travel around the city while his guardian was working in the area, police said.

York City Police have filed 101 counts against the teen including criminal mischief and institutional vandalism, according to police and First Assistant District Attorney Timothy Barker with the York County District Attorney's Office.

Barker noted that rehabilitation is the hallmark of the juvenile justice system.

How to report graffiti

Anyone who sees someone spraying graffiti or marking a building with a tag should call police immediately with a good description, Clark said.

Officers will try to respond to catch the person in the act.

Contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on "submit a tip" and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Commander Andy Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

