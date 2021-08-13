Dalmatia man jailed on $100,000 for aggravated assault

Aug. 13—DALMATIA — A Dalmatia man is jailed on $100,000 cash bail and faces aggravated assault and strangulation charges after troopers said he grabbed a woman, choked her and threw items that hit her in the head, police said.

Kevin Ray Cook, 24, of River Road, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Thursday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail on felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges.

The incident began on Aug. 10 when troopers were dispatched to a River Road home in Lower Dalmatia for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to troopers.

When police arrived, they spoke to a woman who said an argument began early in the day and continued throughout the day, police said.

During the argument, police said the woman told them Cook grabbed her by the neck, threw her down and squeezed, troopers said. The woman told police Cook threw household items at her which struck her in the head, according to troopers.

The woman said three children were in the home and one of them called for help, troopers said. Cook was not in the home when troopers arrived but was later arrested and brought before Toomey, police said.

Cook will now appear at a later date in front of Toomey for a preliminary hearing.