Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited's (NSE:DALMIASUG) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting

Dividend paying stocks like Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited (NSE:DALMIASUG) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

A 1.8% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has some staying power. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NSEI:DALMIASUG Historical Dividend Yield, November 8th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 6.9% of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Is Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 1.81 times its EBITDA, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has an acceptable level of debt.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 2.74 times its interest expense, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's dividend payments. The dividend has been cut by more than 20% on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹3.00 in 2009, compared to ₹1.60 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.1% a year during that period. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 6.1% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.