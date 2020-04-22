Dalrada Financial Corporation Launches Sanitization And Disinfectant Brand

SALES CONTRACTS PROCURED WITH MULTI-NATIONAL DISTRIBUTORS AND PROMINENT CUSTOMERS FOR ITS COMPREHENSIVE PRODUCT LINE

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) is pleased to announce its official launch of GlanHealth, a comprehensive product line of hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants. The new website, GlanHealth.com, showcases an array of non-alcohol based products ranging from foams, gels, wipes, sprays, and liquids for every-day use that provide effective and long-term protection in continuously reducing micro-organisms. The primary solutions offered include wholesale and distributor programs for large volume customers, spray services for residential and commercial facilities, and direct to consumer channels.

The company is going through rapid expansion to meet the demands of large customers with hundreds of facilities and thousands of employees that are preparing to bring their workforce back to work. "There will be long-term behavioral changes that will significantly impact our actions no matter where we are and what we're doing, due to the pandemic. Even the simple things that used to be normal will change, our focus will be about safety first," said Brian Bonar, Chief Executive Officer.

GlanHealth's products are all laboratory tested in various environmental conditions and against various harmful viruses, bacteria, fungi, and spores. Test results have shown complete reduction including fast-acting mechanisms and long-term protection up to 28 days on certain product types. "All of our ingredients are safe and effective, and can be found on FDA and EPA approved databases. We are planning to conduct additional testing on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and other harmful microbials that will follow specific testing protocols to provide more data to our customers and partners. "Every business will need to rethink their product or service positioning, unfortunately the customer experience for many brands will now shift to prioritizing safety and well-being. We will do our part in helping our customers get their businesses back up and running," continued Bonar.

The company is completing the final steps in procuring a bottling and warehousing facility in Brownsville, TX, with existing partner facilities already in operation from manufacturing, bottling, to packaging. The company will continue to enhance GlanHealth.com website with additional features and helpful educational information about the new product line and general safety tips.

About Dalrada Health

A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit https://dalradahealth.com. For details about GlanHealth's hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants, visit https://GlanHealth.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

