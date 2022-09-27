Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (ASX:DBI) shareholders have endured a 2.0% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. So while the Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) share price is down 10% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -2.0%. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 6.9%. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure the TSR over the last 1 year was -2.0%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 6.9% over the year, the fact that Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure shareholders were down 2.0% isn't so bad. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 7.1% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

