Is Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Trading At A 25% Discount?

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$114.0m AU$112.8m AU$112.6m AU$113.1m AU$114.1m AU$115.4m AU$117.0m AU$118.8m AU$120.7m AU$122.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.29% Est @ -1.04% Est @ -0.17% Est @ 0.44% Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.63% Est @ 1.7% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% AU$105 AU$96.2 AU$88.7 AU$82.3 AU$76.7 AU$71.7 AU$67.1 AU$62.9 AU$59.1 AU$55.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$765m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$123m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.9%) = AU$2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.0b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= AU$884m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$1.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.366. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure, we've compiled three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: Be aware that Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does DBI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

