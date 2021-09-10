Dalton charged with felony sex abuse

John Rohlf, Clinton Herald, Iowa
·1 min read

Sep. 10—CLINTON — A preliminary hearing is set to be held later this week for a Clinton man charged with felony sexual abuse.

David A. Dalton, 31, 430 11th Ave. South, upper apartment, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, child victim, first offense, a Class C felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Bond is set at $10,000, cash only.

According to the affidavit, on March 14, officers were notified of a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old female who was being treated at MercyOne. The mother of the child told officers her child was at Dalton's residence.

The affidavit states the juvenile admitted on March 13 to bringing and consuming alcohol while at Dalton's apartment. The child admitted to her mother to consuming alcohol and reaching a state of intoxication, the affidavit says. The child told her mother she woke up sometime March 14 to Dalton committing a sex act with the juvenile, the affidavit says.

PTC Laboratories in Missouri completed a report, which indicated male DNA obtained from the minor's clothing matched a sample of the buccal swab obtained from Dalton, the affidavit states.

