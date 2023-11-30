Dalton City Council abandons unopened road

Nov. 30—By a 3-0 vote on Monday, the Dalton City Council approved a quitclaim deed for the unopened right of way of Alabama Street. The city will retain an easement on the property for utilities.

One council seat is vacant, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.

"As part of the due diligence on the (Hamilton Health Care System) Cardiovascular Institute expansion project, the legal counsel for the project recognized there was an old, unopened street named Alabama Street within the Crown Cotton Mill subdivision platte for this location," said City Administrator Andrew Parker.

"As a matter of housekeeping, they saw that it was a good idea to go and close this properly, so that their project could continue to move along," Parker said.

The council members also voted 3-0 to

—Approve a demolition and easement agreement to remove an abandoned and dilapidated sign at 313 N. Glenwood Ave.

Such agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down such signs. The city will bill the property owner for the cost of the removal.

This is part of the city's continuing effort to improve the appearance of the entrances to the city. Officials have removed about a half-dozen signs since the start of the year under such agreements.

—Reappoint Danny Morgan to a five-year term on the Dalton Municipal Airport Authority.

—Certify the results of the Nov. 7 city election.