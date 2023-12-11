Dalton City Council approves agreement for additional surveillance cameras

Dec. 11—The Dalton Police Department will be getting two more cameras to help watch over high-crime areas.

The City Council voted 4-0 recently to update a five-year, $91,300 agreement with the Flock Group of Atlanta to add those cameras. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only when there is a tie.

"This will lock in our current rate," said Police Chief Cliff Cason.

Cason said the cameras "capture data in areas where we frequently have retail theft, vehicle thefts, that sort of things. It will send us alerts for vehicles wanted in crimes. It will also let us go back and look at that data. We can put in the physical description of vehicles and go back and pull the vehicles that match that. That increases the solvability factor for those cases considerably."

The department currently has cameras at the intersections of Walnut Avenue and Westbridge Road, Walnut Avenue and Market Street, Highway 41 and Shugart Road, and Highway 41 and North Tibbs Road. It also has one mobile camera.

Capt. Ricky Long said after the meeting the department has not yet determined where to place the two cameras approved by the City Council.

"There is no video with this system," said Long. "The system takes pictures of vehicles only. These images are only kept for 30 days."

"Several months back we were alerted to a stolen car from Indiana that had been reported stolen by runaway juveniles," said Long. "The car was tracked in Dalton via the Flock cameras and a pattern was noticed. We located the vehicle at a local hotel with all five juveniles in a hotel room. One had a firearm and all were documented gang members from Indiana."

The council members also voted 4-0 to:

—Approve a $309,761 task order with Arcadis to perform a study of the Crown Creek watershed starting around the Vernon Avenue area and ending at Chattanooga Avenue near Chenille Drive in order to design a stormwater detention facility on city-owned property around the Beverly Drive and Vernon Avenue area.

—Approve a three-year, $295,000 contract with Dilbeck Lawn & Landscape Design for mowing and landscaping at West Hill Cemetery, Oak Hill Cemetery and the Old Presbyterian Cemetery.

—Approve a three-year, $323,699.82 contract with Imperial Landscapes for mowing and landscaping at City Hall, the Public Works building and Parks and Recreation Department facilities.

—Ban on-street parking on both sides of North Selvidge Street from Waugh Street to Chattanooga Avenue.

—Appoint Ken White to a five-year term on the Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commission, which governs Dalton Utilities.