Dalton City Council approves site study for pickleball complex

Dec. 27—Dalton pickleball enthusiasts could learn by this spring where the city will place a planned pickleball complex.

The City Council voted 4-0 recently to approve a $19,500 contract with Prime Engineering to come up with a site development cost estimate for the project. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.

"We've assembled a stakeholder group representing the pickleball community in Dalton to develop the scope for the pickleball complex," said City Administrator Andrew Parker.

"We've been able to refine the scope to a 15-court complex," he added. "The question that still needs to be answered is where we place this complex."

He said the committee narrowed the choices down to Al Rollins Park and James Brown Park. He said the committee members saw advantages to both sites and its recommendation was to go with the site with the lowest development cost. He said there are concerns that the site at Al Rollins Park may be at least partially in a flood plain, and that is something Prime Engineering will look at as well.

The results of the study are expected by April 1.

During a Finance Committee meeting earlier this month, Parker said some of the courts will be partially shaded. The Finance Committee is made up of the City Council members.

"The (stakeholder) committee felt like part of the courts, three or four out of the 15, should be under a shade structure so elderly people can play and not get bothered by the heat," he said.

He said the facility would have a small building with restrooms and a concession stand and a shaded area.

Dalton has six pickleball courts at Brookwood Park, and the game is also played at one of the basketball courts at the Mack Gaston Community Center.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States according to a 2022 report from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.