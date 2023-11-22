Dalton City Council meets Monday

Nov. 22—The Dalton City Council is slated Monday to take another step in the city's efforts to remove abandoned and blighted signs.

The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.

The council is scheduled to vote on a demolition and easement agreement to remove an abandoned and dilapidated sign at 313 N. Glenwood Ave.

Such agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down such signs. The city will bill the property owner for the cost of the removal.

This is part of the city's continuing effort to improve the appearance of the entrances to the city. Officials have removed about a half-dozen signs since the start of the year under such agreements.

The council will also hold the second reading and is expected to vote on a quitclaim deed for the unopened right of way on Alabama Street. The city will retain an easement on the property for utilities.

The council is also expected to vote on whether to:

—Reappoint Danny Morgan to a five-year term on the Dalton Municipal Airport Authority.

—Certify the results of the Nov. 7 city election.

The council will also hold a hearing on the proposed 2024 city budgets. City officials are looking at a 2024 general fund budget that includes an 8.27% spending increase from the 2023 budget. Spending would grow from $38.2 million to $41.3 million.